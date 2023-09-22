PPG Industries (PPG) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PPG Industries in Focus

PPG Industries (PPG) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, and is in the Basic Materials sector. The stock has seen a price change of 2.03% since the start of the year. The paint and coatings maker is paying out a dividend of $0.65 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.03% compared to the Chemical - Specialty industry's yield of 0.85% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.60 is up 7.4% from last year. PPG Industries has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.53%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, PPG Industries's payout ratio is 36%, which means it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PPG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $7.51 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 24.13%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PPG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

