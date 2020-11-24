PPG Industries' (PPG) Brand Introduces Anti-Bacterial Paint

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced that its brand Johnstone’s has rolled out anti bacterial matt paint, which is equipped to restrict bacterial growth on walls. It has been specifically tested against MRSA and E. coli. It is effective in preventing bacterial growth on walls much to the delight of the customers.



The latest addition adds to PPG’s range of functional, hygienic paints and coatings that incorporate several antibacterial and antimicrobial products. They minimize growth and spread of bacteria on painted surfaces.



The risk of infection increases when bacteria are present on walls. Hence, the paint is formulated with technology that is effective in reducing bacteria living on a surface. It is a durable and tough range designed for every corner of the house, which not only protects walls, but also maintains a great finish.

The paint is offering a curation of 10 different shades to match customers’ preferences and can be purchased from independent stockists as well as Johnstone’s Paint Shop, a newly-launched e-commerce site to facilitate home delivery of paints purchased online.

PPG Industries is actively managing costs amid a challenging environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is expecting restructuring savings of $30-$35 million for the last quarter of 2020. Moreover, the company expects corporate expenses of $55-$60 million and net interest expense of $28-$30 million for the fourth quarter. Sales volume for the quarter is also expected to be down low-to mid-single digit percentage, differing by region and business.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are New Gold Inc. NGD, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



New Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 121% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rack #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Barrick Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 115.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 42% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 15% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity. A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



New Gold Inc. (NGD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.