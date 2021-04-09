PPG Industries (PPG) Adds SEM Products to PPG AdjustRite System

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced that it has increased the capabilities of the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system. The platform’s Commercial Parts Listing Program supplier database was updated with SEM adhesives, sealers and undercoats.

SEM Products, Inc. is a leading producer of specialized automotive refinish products. It can benefit from the PPG AdjustRite system integration. SEM products, integrated within the PPG AdjustRite system, enable users to load the part number and current price at the same time that a collision repair estimate is being prepared. This removes the need to locate and price the parts manually or go outside the system, which can be a time-consuming effort.

SEM gains direct exposure to PPG AdjustRite system users – truck fleets, repair centers, dealerships and more by posting its catalog online.

PPG AdjustRite is the industry’s only commercial estimating program designed specifically for medium-to-heavy-duty truck repairs. It works on all web-enabled computers, including mobile devices that meet system requirements.

Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 52.4% in the past year compared with 60.7% rise of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects overall global coatings demand to continue to improve in many of its end-use markets and across all of its major regions. The company expects to gain from volume recovery in its technology-advantaged automotive refinish and aerospace coatings businesses, synergy realization and earnings accretion through integration of recently-announced acquisitions as well as an eventual inventory restocking in specific industrial end markets.

Factoring in current global economic activities and the near-term economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic, PPG Industries expects total sales volume for the first quarter of 2021 to be flat to modestly higher, differing by business and region. The company also expects to achieve total incremental cost benefits from restructuring measures of $30-$35 million in the first quarter.

The company also sees adjusted earnings for the first quarter to be $1.55-$1.61 per share. The mid-point of this range indicates an increase of more than 20% over the comparable year-ago figure of $1.31.

