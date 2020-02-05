PPG Industries Partners With Dow to Reduce Carbon Impact

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has partnered with Dow Inc. DOW and its Sustainable Future Program in order to reduce carbon impact and speed up the adoption of low carbon technologies.

Notably, the collaboration focuses on developing anti-corrosion coating products for steel, built to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through enhanced energy efficiency while minimizing the steel infrastructure’s high maintenance costs.

Based on Dow’s next-generation polysiloxane technology, PPG’s two-coat PPG PSX coatings (with a track record of 25 years) need fewer coats to attain the same protection level compared to the conventional three-coat system. This contributes to less energy intensive production and deployment, and consequently, a reduction in GHG emissions. This is in sync with the goal of the Sustainable Future Program to develop best in class technologies that offer measurable sustainability benefits to the society.

Notably, PPG PSX coatings provide better long-term adhesion and toughness as well as weathering, corrosion and chemical resistance under even the most severe exposure conditions, compared to alternative systems. Polysiloxane needs fewer recoats over time than traditional topcoat technologies, leading to lower maintenance costs and minimizes associated environmental impact.

The portfolio of PPG PSX comprises PPG PSX 700 two-component coating, PPG PSX One single-pack acrylic siloxane and PPG PSX 805 epoxy siloxane with a satin sheen. Notably, Dow polysiloxane resin technology is utilized in each of these patented products.

Per management, the collaboration is expected to accelerate measurable change through carbon mitigation projects supported by Dow’s Sustainable Future Program. Further, this collaboration is aimed at accelerating the adoption of technologies and practices that not only cater to needs of local market but also offer carbon emission benefits, thereby, catalyzing change throughout value chains.

Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 15.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 28.7%.

In January, PPG Industries reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for fourth-quarter 2019, which improved nearly 14% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.

Net sales inched up 0.7% year over year to $3,672 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,662.2 million.

For 2020, PPG Industries expects continued organic growth in the Performance Coatings unit. For the Industrial Coatings unit, it expects a rebound in volume growth in the second half of 2020.

While the company is beginning to witness a modest recovery in industrial demand in China, it expects soft general industrial demand to persist in the United States and Europe.

For 2020, it projects adjusted EPS growth between 4% and 9%, which excludes the impact of currency translation. First-quarter 2020 earnings per share from continuing operations are projected between $1.32 and $1.42.

The company expects sales growth of 1-3% (on a constant-currencies basis) for 2020, including acquisitions.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, and Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD.

Daqo New Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 67.9% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Royal Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 83.5% for fiscal 2020. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Its shares have rallied 26.6% in a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.