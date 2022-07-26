PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will increase its dividend on the 12th of September to $0.62, which is 5.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.59. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PPG Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, PPG Industries is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 158% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 102.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:PPG Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

PPG Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.14 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. PPG Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On PPG Industries' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PPG Industries will make a great income stock. While PPG Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, PPG Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

