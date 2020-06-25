PPG Industries Launches Ultralast Interior Paint and Primer

PPG Industries Inc. PPG announced the launch of Ultralast interior paint and primer. Notably, it is the first product to showcase the clean surface technology of the company.

The new product delivers washability performance that was previously not possible in a paint product. Notably, the overall wall-cleaning process is transformed and streamlined through the product.

Ultralast paint and primer’s scratch and fade-defying formula maintains the vivid and gross color, while other competing products lose color over time on scrubbing or rubbing. Notably, the formula offers property managers, professional contractors and homeowners with a long-lasting freshly painted look.

Ultralast paint and primer lower the need for sponges and abrasive cleaners. The product is suitable for high-traffic areas, such as kitchens, playrooms, bathrooms, retail spaces, restaurants, educational facilities and more. Moreover, the product extends repaint cycles, eventually saving money and time.

Shares of PPG Industries have lost 12.4% in the past year compared with a 15% decline of the industry.

Early this month, the company stated that it approved substantial restructuring actions to lower its global cost structure. The plan includes a voluntary separation program that was offered in the United States and Canada. Upon completion, PPG Industries expects the planned actions to offer $160-$170 million in annual pre-tax cost savings, with roughly $25-$35 million of savings forecasted in 2020. Moreover, the remainder of the annual cost savings is expected to be realized by the end of 2021.

PPG Industries will also record pre-tax restructuring charges of $160-$180 million (before tax) in the second quarter of 2020. The company is also expected to incur an additional $10 million in restructuring costs over future quarters. The overall cash outlay is around $180 million to complete the actions.

