PPG Industries Launches Disinfectant 20R for Coronavirus

PPG Industries Inc. PPG announced the introduction of Disinfectant 20R (D20R).

Notably, Disinfectant 20R is an antiviral and antibacterial disinfectant developed primarily to help the company’s customers and employees return to business safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Further, D20R is a water-based, ready-to-use disinfectant for hard surfaces.

PPG developed D20R to maximize efficacy against viruses, using its experience in bacterial technologies. Notably, the disinfectant is qualified to European regulatory standards for its virucidal and bactericidal efficacy. It already passed national biocidal registrations in France, Germany, Austria and the U.K.

The disinfectant can be used to sanitize any hard surface at regular intervals, offering a hygienic environment and supporting the safe reopening of businesses. Notably, the company is producing the disinfectant at its Architectural Coatings facility in Genlis, France.

The disinfectant has been checked across a wide variety of PPG coatings to guarantee its compatibility with improved hygiene regimes.

Shares of the company have gained 9.8% in the past year compared with 6.4% growth of the industry.

It recently said that its total net sales for July surpassed its estimates, reflecting a continuation of the strong demand recovery experienced in June.

Factoring in the stronger sales performance in July, PPG now projects sales volumes for the third quarter to be down 6-11% year over year, excluding foreign currency translation. The company earlier expected a year-over-year decline of 8-15%.

Moreover, PPG now expects third-quarter operating margin decrements to be between 10% and 15%, whereas it reported roughly 25% in the second quarter of 2020.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Equinox Gold Corp. EQX, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD.

Equinox Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 255.2% for the current year. The stock has rallied around 111% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Eldorado Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 2,225% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 44% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Royal Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 62.1% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 7.4% in the past year.It is presently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.