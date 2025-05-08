PPG Industries To Invest $380 Mln For New Aerospace Coatings, Sealants Facility

Markets
(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Thursday announced that it will invest $380 million to build a new aerospace coatings and sealants manufacturing facility in Shelby, N.C. at a 62-acre site.

The facility is set to commence in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

The manufacturing and warehousing units will be at the 198,000-square-foot facility to cater to growing demands of the aerospace industry. The site will employ more than 110 people.

The company said the new facility underscores its commitment to the aerospace industry and positions to respond more effectively to growing market needs.

As part of the commitment to sustainability and innovation in its operations, the new aerospace facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and practices.

