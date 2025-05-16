PPG Industries Introduces New Clearcoat Products for Repair Segments

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the launch of new clearcoat products for the value-focused and premium collision repair segments in U.S. markets. The offerings will enable enhanced performance and productivity for bodyshops.

The new launch includes two products, PPG Super Value SC300 Series and PPG DELTRON NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat. The Super Value Series offers a fast-drying, reliable and cost-effective solution. The DELTRON NXT DC7020 delivers high-efficiency, high-quality results with significant energy savings. The launch is expected to meet the evolving customer needs in the dynamic environment.

The PPG Super Value SC300 Series products are acrylic urethane clearcoats that come in different versions. The PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat, when applied with PPG ENVIROBASE High Performance waterborne or PPG Deltron NXT solvent borne basecoats, provides a high-gloss finish with fast curing time. Both of them meet the U.S. EPA National Rule requirements.

PPG stock has lost 15.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline.



The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This range is backed by the momentum of share gains and self-help efforts, as well as factors in current global economic activity, foreign exchange rates and mixed demand across PPG's many regions and businesses.

PPG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have soared 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.





