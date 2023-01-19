Markets
PPG Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

January 19, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $238 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $4.19 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.19 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20

