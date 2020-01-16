Markets
PPG

PPG Industries Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $292 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.67 billion from $3.65 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $313 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular