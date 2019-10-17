Markets
PPG Industries Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $367 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.83 billion from $3.82 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $396 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.17 to $6.27

