PPG Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $490 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.87 billion from $4.69 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $490 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $4.87 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 – $1.95 Full year EPS guidance: $7.28 - $7.48

