PPG Industries Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $102 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.9% to $3.02 billion from $4.02 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $4.02 Bln last year.

