PPG Industries Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $378 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $3.88 billion from $3.38 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $450 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.