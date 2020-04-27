PPG Industries Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $243 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $312 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $3.38 billion from $3.62 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $282 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.

