PPG Industries Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $344 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $442 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $406 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $4.37 billion from $3.69 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $406 Mln. vs. $481 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.37 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.67 to $6.73

