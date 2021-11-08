PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.09, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $163.09, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.97 and a 23.46% increase over the 52 week low of $132.10.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and RPM International Inc. (RPM). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.84%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ppg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KLDW with an increase of 5.8% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 3.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.