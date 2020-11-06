PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.26, the dividend yield is 1.56%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $138.26, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.40 and a 98.17% increase over the 52 week low of $69.77.
PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.98%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 19.97% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 5.06%.
