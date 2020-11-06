PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.26, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $138.26, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.40 and a 98.17% increase over the 52 week low of $69.77.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.98%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 19.97% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 5.06%.

