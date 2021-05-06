PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $179.04, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $179.04, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.82 and a 119.87% increase over the 52 week low of $81.43.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and RPM International Inc. (RPM). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.01. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.75%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 23.91% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 5.02%.

