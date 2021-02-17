PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $137.35, representing a -10.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.81 and a 96.86% increase over the 52 week low of $69.77.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.45. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.32%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 22.43% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 4.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.