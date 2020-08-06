PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.66, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $111.66, representing a -16.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.36 and a 60.04% increase over the 52 week low of $69.77.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.01%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 37.25% over the last 100 days. JHMA has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.