PPG Industries Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $286 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $4.19 billion from $3.76 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $286 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.19 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 to $1.20

