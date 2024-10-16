PPG Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $468 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $500 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $4.575 billion from $4.644 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $468 Mln. vs. $426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.575 Bln vs. $4.644 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.15 to $8.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.