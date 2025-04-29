PPG Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $373 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $3.684 billion from $3.849 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $373 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $3.684 Bln vs. $3.849 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $8.05

