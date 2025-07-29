PPG Industries Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $450 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $4.195 billion from $4.235 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $8.05

