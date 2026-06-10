PPG Industries Highlights Aerospace Strength Through Innovation

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently hosted an in-depth session for the analyst community, showcasing how innovation is driving growth across its Aerospace business. The event highlighted the segment’s 100-year legacy as a leader in transparencies, coatings, and sealants for commercial aviation, military, and general aviation customers.

During the presentation, PPG emphasized its differentiated customer value proposition built on a broad range of highly specialized and qualified products and services. It also underscored innovation as its key strategic advantage that enhances product performance and improves operations. PPG’s long-term growth through strategic investments in innovation and capacity expansion was also highlighted.

Several technologies were featured during the event, including PPG PRC Seal Caps, a sealant solution designed to improve productivity and efficiency for aircraft manufacturers. The company also showcased PPG ARE 3D Printed Sealants, a technology that delivers higher precision, efficiency, and reduced waste. In addition, PPG highlighted PPG AEROCRON Electrocoat Primer, a chrome-free coating solution developed specifically for the aerospace industry.

The PPG Aerospace segment was presented as a business powered through organic growth and innovative technology offerings and customer solutions, making it a unique selection amongst the analyst community.

PPG has gained 3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 0.7% decline.



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PPG expects second-quarter organic sales and adjusted earnings per share to range from flat to low single-digit growth year over year. Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance range of $7.70 to $8.10 per share.

The outlook assumes continued momentum from share gains and self-help actions, alongside an updated view of global economic activity, foreign exchange rates and regional mix. Management highlighted growth opportunities in aerospace, architectural coatings in Latin America, protective and marine coatings and packaging coatings, while anticipating an improvement in automotive refinish in the back half of the year, tied to customer order phasing.

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 14% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 134.0038% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.