PPG INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $PPG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PPG INDUSTRIES ($PPG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $3,684,000,000, missing estimates of $3,701,836,718 by $-17,836,718.

PPG INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

PPG INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $PPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY M KNAVISH (Chairman and CEO) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $568,080

ANNE M. FOULKES (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold 1,985 shares for an estimated $249,713

PPG INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of PPG INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PPG INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $26,551,081 of award payments to $PPG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PPG INDUSTRIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/12, 12/12 and 0 sales.

on 03/12, 12/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 01/13.

PPG INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

PPG INDUSTRIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.