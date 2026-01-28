PPG Industries' Earnings Lag Estimates in Q4, Revenues Up Y/Y

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported a fourth-quarter 2025 profit (from continuing operations) of $302 million or $1.34 per share compared with $2 million or a penny per share a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.51, down from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.

The company’s revenues were $3,914 million in the quarter, up 5% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,744.6 million.

PPG’s Segment Review

In the fourth quarter, the Global Architectural Coatings segment saw an 8% year-over-year rise in sales to $951 million. It topped our estimate of $882.8 million. The upside is driven by higher selling prices and a benefit from foreign currency translation. This was partly offset by the divestiture of the architectural coatings business in Russia.

The Performance Coatings segment saw a 5% year-over-year increase in sales to $1,322 million. It surpassed our estimate of $1,221 million. Net sales in the Performance Coatings segment rose primarily due to higher selling prices and favorable currency impact, partly offset by reduced sales volumes. Organic sales grew 3% year over year, driven by growth in aerospace coatings, protective and marine coatings.

For the Industrial Coatings segment, sales grew at 3% million from the year-ago quarter to $1,641 million. It beat our estimate of $1,609.8 million. The segment's net sales were favored by foreign currency translation gains and improved volumes.

PPG’s Financials

The company had $2,163 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter, up 70% year over year. Long-term debt was $6.6 billion, up 35% from the prior-year quarter.

PPG’s Outlook

PPG expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.70 to $8.10 for full-year 2026, highlighting ongoing soft global industrial production, mixed demand across the various regions of operation, and prevailing global economic conditions and foreign exchange rates. Organic sales are forecast to be in the range of flat to low single-digit percentage growth for the full year and EPS to be weighted toward the second half of 2026.

PPG’s Price Performance

Shares of PPG have lost 11.7% over the past year against the 0.4% rise in its industry.



