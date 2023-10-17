News & Insights

PPG Industries Divests All Traffic Solutions Operations In Australia And New Zealand To Geveko

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries (PPG) said that it has divested all Traffic Solutions operations in Australia and New Zealand to Geveko Markings. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction includes a production, quality control and R&D facility in Ingleburn, Australia; a production facility in Dandendong, Australia; sales offices in Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand; and warehouses in Brisbane and Perth, Australia; and Auckland, New Zealand.

