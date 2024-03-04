PPG Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PPG

In trading on Monday, shares of PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.16, changing hands as low as $138.52 per share. PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $120.325 per share, with $152.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.09. The PPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

