PPG Industries Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported a third-quarter 2025 profit of $444 million or $1.96 per share compared with $444 million or $1.90 per share a year ago.

In the third quarter, excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $2.13, up from $2.03 in the year-ago quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09.

The company’s revenues were $4,082 million in the quarter, up 1.2% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,036.1 million.

PPG’s Segment Review

In the third quarter, the Global Architectural Coatings segment saw a 1% year-over-year rise in sales to $1,012 million. It topped our estimate of $906.4 million. The upside is driven by higher selling prices and a benefit from foreign currency translation. This was partly offset by the divestiture of the architectural coatings business in Russia and reduced sales volumes.

The Performance Coatings segment saw a 3% year-over-year rise in sales to $1,414 million. It missed our estimate of $1,430 million. Net sales in the Performance Coatings segment rose primarily due to higher selling prices and favorable foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower sales volumes. Organic sales grew 2% year over year, driven by strength in aerospace coatings, protective and marine coatings and traffic solutions.

For the Industrial Coatings segment, sales remained flat at $1,656 million from the year-ago quarter. It missed our estimate of $1,662.4 million. The segment's net sales were adversely impacted by the divestiture of the silicas products business in late 2024. Higher volumes were offset by lower pricing.

PPG’s Financials

The company had $1,832 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter. Net debt was $5.4 billion, up $228 million from the prior-year quarter.

PPG’s Outlook

PPG expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.60 to $7.70 for full-year 2025, highlighting ongoing share gains, benefits from cost and productivity initiatives, and an updated outlook on global economic conditions and foreign exchange rates. The guidance also factors in shifts in regional and business mix, with stronger performance anticipated in aerospace and protective coatings, partially offset by softer demand in refinish and industrial coatings.

PPG’s Price Performance

Shares of PPG have lost 16.8% over the past year compared with an 8.7% decline in its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

