PPG Industries Appoints Tim Knavish As COO

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) that manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tim Knavish, executive vice president, as chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Knavish would have executive oversight responsibility for all of PPG's strategic business units and operating regions and for the information technology (IT), environment, health and safety (EH&S), and procurement functions.

In his 35-year career at PPG, Tim has worked in virtually all of PPG's businesses and is credited with making structural improvements in each business that he managed. He also played a key role in the most recent Tikkurila and Ennis-Flint acquisitions. Since 2019, Knavish has served in his current role as executive vice president.

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. closed Tuesday's trading at $162.46, down $0.35 or 0.21 percent from the previous close.

