PPG explores strategic alternatives for architectural coatings business in US, Canada

February 26, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal and Roshia Sabu for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Paints and coatings maker PPG PPG.N said on Monday it would review strategic alternatives for its architectural coatings business in the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes less than two months after the company said it was reviewing alternatives for its silica products business.

PPG's architectural coatings business manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives, and sealants through brands such as Dulux, Glidden, Olympic and Liquid Nails.

"We are exploring this strategic review now given the positive momentum in the business. We will assess whether some or all of the business could be better suited to grow faster with a partner or different owner, or may be better suited to operate as a core business within another company, as a standalone entity, or in a joint venture," said CEO Tim Knavish.

PPG, however, said the timing and outcome of the strategic review was uncertain.

In 2023, the architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada represented about 10% of PPG's total net sales.

