PPG

PPG Expands Malaysian Plant Operations

August 29, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said that it has expanded operations in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia to include the production of non-stick coatings for kitchenware, industrial bakeware and low friction applications.

The company noted that the plant now has additional capacity to support growing regional coatings demand as well as increased space dedicated to valuable services for customers, including a state-of-the-art testing laboratory.

The facility is now equipped with five new production lines for both waterborne and solventborne non-stick and low-friction coatings.

