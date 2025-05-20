PPG to Exhibit Solutions for Electric Vehicle Battery Packs

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG confirmed that it will feature total-system solutions for electric-vehicle battery packs at The Battery Show Europe. The event is set to take place from June 3 to June 5 at the Messe Stuttgart exhibition center.

The show will enable the visitors to discover how the company’s advanced coatings EV total system solutions drive innovation, enhance performance and mitigate thermal runaway while increasing manufacturing efficiency through automated application processes. PPG will utilize this opportunity to showcase its core technologies, including key electrification technologies for thermal management, dielectric isolation and battery fire protection.

PPG is also set to highlight the PPG RAYCRON Dielectric UV and PPG ENVIROCRON Dielectric Powder technology platforms, PPG Envirocron PCM 50120 flame retardant powder coating and PPG CORAGUARD SE 5300 anti-blast fire protection, representing the latest advancements in EV battery-pack safety and protection. With additional emphasis on its dielectric repair solution, the company’s ability to quicken repairs, heat protection and anti-blast features, along with an efficient application process, will also be displayed.

PPG has emerged as a single source to offer customization, effective application, consistent quality and full process support through its collaborations with OEMs and Tier suppliers and global manufacturing footprint.

PPG stock has lost 12.6% over the past year against the industry’s 0.7% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have soared 18.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.