PPG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/20/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/20, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 3/12/20. As a percentage of PPG's recent stock price of $120.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $104.44 per share, with $134.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.94.

In Tuesday trading, PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.