PPG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/9/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.54, payable on 12/11/20. As a percentage of PPG's recent stock price of $136.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $69.77 per share, with $138.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.49.

In Thursday trading, PPG Industries Inc shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

