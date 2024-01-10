PPG Evaluates Alternatives for Silica Products Business

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has announced that it selected Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as a financial advisor to help it evaluate strategic alternatives for its silica products business.



The silica products business, which is part of the company's specialty coatings and materials strategic business unit, manufactures and provides precipitated silica products as performance-enhancing additives to leading manufacturers across the world. In 2023, the business accounted for 1-2% of PPG's overall net sales.



PPG intends to finish its evaluation of strategic alternatives by mid-2024. There is no guarantee that the assessment will result in a transaction or other consequence. PPG does not intend to declare developments or provide updates on the progress or status of the review unless and until it thinks it is appropriate or obliged to do so.



The silica products business is led by around 350 employees and manufactures products in Lake Charles, LA and Delfzijl, the Netherlands. There is also small batch processing at a component of a PPG facility in Barberton, OH, and a portion of a PPG facility in Monroeville, PA, which contains a laboratory, pilot plant and the business's leadership and administrative team offices.



Shares of PPG have gained 10.7% over the past year compared with a 17.9% rise of its industry.



PPG, on its third-quarter call, said that it expects total organic sales to be up or down a low single-digit percent in the fourth quarter. The company's projected adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is in the range of $1.44-$1.50. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.58-$7.64.

