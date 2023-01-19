PPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.32 per share. PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $107.06 per share, with $162.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.07. The PPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

