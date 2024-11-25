PPG completes sale of silicas products business to QEMETICA

PPG (PPG) has completed the sale of its silicas products business for approximately $310M in pre-tax proceeds to QEMETICA a Warsaw, Poland-based, privately held manufacturer of soda ash, silicates and other specialty chemicals. PPG’s silicas products business manufactures and supplies precipitated silica products to major companies around the world as performance-enhancing additives. In 2023, the silica products business represented between 1-2% of PPG’s total net sales. The transaction includes PPG’s precipitated silicas manufacturing facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Delfzijl, The Netherlands. In addition, QEMETICA will lease silicas manufacturing and research and development operations at PPG sites in Barberton, Ohio and Monroeville, Pennsylvania, respectively. The silicas products business is led by about 400 employees. The transaction is the result of PPG’s evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business, which was first announced on January 9, 2024. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as PPG’s financial advisor and Hogan Lovells served as its legal advisor.

