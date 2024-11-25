PPG Completes Sale Of Silicas Products Business To Qemetica

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Monday announced the completion of the sale of silicas products business to Poland-based Qemetica for approximately $310 million in pre-tax proceeds.

The transaction includes PPG's precipitated silicas manufacturing facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Delfzijl, the Netherlands. As per the agreement, Qemetica will lease silicas manufacturing operations at PPG sites in Barberton, Ohio and Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

