Markets
PPG

PPG Buys Cetelon Lackfabrik GmbH; Financial Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) announced Monday that it has acquired Cetelon Lackfabrik GmbH, a manufacturer of coatings for automotive and light truck wheel applications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cetelon develops and manufactures a wide range of coating systems for the wheel industry, including certain proprietary technologies. It operates production and sales offices in Ditzingen, Germany, from which it serves many leading wheel suppliers worldwide.

The strategic acquisition of Cetelon will allow PPG to further build upon its existing coatings product portfolio, liquid and powder coating technologies and color matching capabilities. Meanwhile, Cetelon will benefit from a highly complementary product offering and from PPG's global reach.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular