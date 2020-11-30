PPG Announces Acquisition Of Ennis-Flint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) has agreed to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The deal is valued at approximately $1.15 billion.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Ennis-Flint supplies a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.

"The acquisition of Ennis-Flint will further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions," said Michael McGarry, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.