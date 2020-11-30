Markets
PPG

PPG Announces Acquisition Of Ennis-Flint - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) has agreed to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The deal is valued at approximately $1.15 billion.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Ennis-Flint supplies a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.

"The acquisition of Ennis-Flint will further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions," said Michael McGarry, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular