PPF would keep MONETA listed after proposed Air Bank tie-up

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF expects to find sufficient support to succeed in its offer to gain control of MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR through a merger of assets, and it has no plans to de-list the Czech lender, a PPF executive said on Monday.

Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, chief executive of PPF's global consumer lending group Home Credit and a PPF shareholder, said MONETA could grow into a top three Czech bank and a strong player in retail and small-business segments.

PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, plans a two-pronged deal for MONETA through a voluntary tender offer for up to 29% of shares and aims to sell its Air Bank unit and other businesses to MONETA in exchange for shares. The latter part would need shareholder approval.

In total, it could gain up to 57% of MONETA.

"We are committed to the transaction because we think it makes sense and we think it is creating value for the current shareholders of MONETA," Duvieusart said.

"We think there will be sufficient support around the transactions."

The share offer, due to start on Feb. 8, represents a 19% premium to the closing price before the offer was published.

Some MONETA shareholders have criticised the proposed tie-up with PPF's assets. A similar deal fell apart in 2019.

Duvieusart said the business case around the merger would be compelling enough for shareholders who stay in MONETA to support the deal.

"We are committed to keeping MONETA listed and meaningfully listed," he said. "We see clear value in being listed in terms of rating, access to funding, transparency, ability to grow inorganically."

