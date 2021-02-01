PPF would keep MONETA listed after proposed Air Bank tie-up

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF expects to find sufficient support to succeed in its offer to gain control of MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR through a merger of assets, and it has no plans to de-list the Czech lender, a PPF executive said on Monday.

Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, chief executive of PPF's Home Credit group and a PPF shareholder, said the goal of the offer was to grow MONETA into a top three Czech bank and a strong player in retail and small-business segments.

PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, plans a two-pronged deal for MONETA through a voluntary tender offer for up to 29% of shares and talks on combining its Air Bank unit and other businesses with MONETA. In total it could gain up to 57% of MONETA.

