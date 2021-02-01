PPF would keep MONETA listed after proposed Air Bank tie-up

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

Czech investment group PPF expects to find sufficient support to succeed in its offer to gain control of MONETA Money Bank through a merger of assets, and it has no plans to de-list the Czech lender, a PPF executive said on Monday.

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF expects to find sufficient support to succeed in its offer to gain control of MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR through a merger of assets, and it has no plans to de-list the Czech lender, a PPF executive said on Monday.

Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, chief executive of PPF's Home Credit group and a PPF shareholder, said the goal of the offer was to grow MONETA into a top three Czech bank and a strong player in retail and small-business segments.

PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, plans a two-pronged deal for MONETA through a voluntary tender offer for up to 29% of shares and talks on combining its Air Bank unit and other businesses with MONETA. In total it could gain up to 57% of MONETA.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More