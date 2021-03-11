PPF to boost MONETA Money Bank stake to 28.36% in tender offer

Jason Hovet Reuters
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF Group said on Thursday it would boost its stake in MONETA Money Bank to 28.36% following a voluntary offer, part of a two-step attempt to gain control of the lender.

PPF held 0.63% of MONETA before it launched the offer last month for up to 29% of shares. It is also in talks to fold some of its smaller lenders into MONETA in exchange for shares, giving it a majority stake in the country's sixth-largest bank.

