PPF takes 15% stake in InPost from Advent at EUR 10/share

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

May 26, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has agreed to take a 15% stake in Euronext-listed operator of automated parcel machines InPost from Advent International, PPF said in a statement on Friday.

It said it now held 16.75% stake in the firm founded in Poland by Chief Executive Rafal Brzoska and operating in Poland and eight west European markets, and had an option for a further 15% from Advent.

