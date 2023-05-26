PPF takes 15% stake in InPost from Advent at EUR 10/share

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has agreed to take a 15% stake in Euronext-listed operator of automated parcel machines InPost from Advent International, PPF said in a statement on Friday.

It said it now held 16.75% stake in the firm founded in Poland by Chief Executive Rafal Brzoska and operating in Poland and eight west European markets, and had an option for a further 15% from Advent.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

