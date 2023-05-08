News & Insights

PPF raises stake in Germany's ProSieben to 13.1%

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

May 08, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds context, detail throughout

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has raised its stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE to 13.1% in stock and financial instruments, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, less than two weeks after a selloff in the German media company's shares.

ProSieben's shares plunged in late April after the company said prosecutors were checking the accounts of its voucher subsidiary and it would cut its dividend for 2023.

PPF, ProSieben's second largest shareholder, first disclosed a 9.1% stake in ProSieben in February, which it increased to approximately 12% in late April. It has also requested a seat on the German company's supervisory board.

Italy's MediaForEurope MFEB.MI, ProSieben's top shareholder, has expressed concern about developments at ProSieben whose new management has announced a change in strategy and job cuts.

In addition, ProSieben's profit margins have come under pressure from falling advertising sales over recent months.

Under German law, if an investor's stake exceeds 30%, it has to launch a bid for the whole company.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton and Barbara Lewis)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.