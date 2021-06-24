PPF lifts stake in O2 Czech Republic to above 90%, plans de-listing

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

Investment group PPF will plan to de-list O2 Czech Republic shares from Prague, it said on Thursday, after lifting its stake in the Czech telecoms group to over 90%.

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Investment group PPF will plan to de-list O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR shares from Prague, it said on Thursday, after lifting its stake in the Czech telecoms group to over 90%.

PPF said it would initiate a squeeze-out procedure of the remaining shareholders in O2 Czech Republic.

It raised its O2 stake to 90.01%, from 83.58%, in a reverse accelerated bookbuilding launched on Wednesday, for a maximum price of 264 crowns per share. It purchased the shares in the process for a total 5.1 billion crowns ($240.1 million).

Shares in O2 Czech Republic, the fourth-largest stock in Prague, fell 2.2% to 263 crowns in early trading on Thursday.

PPF, the investment group founded by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner who died in a helicopter crash in March, has controlled O2 Czech Republic since 2014 and said its decision reflected a sharp decline in the average daily traded volumes in its shares.

($1 = 21.2410 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More