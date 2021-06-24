PPF lifts stake in O2 Czech Republic to above 90%, plans de-listing

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Investment group PPF will plan to de-list O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR shares from Prague, it said on Thursday, after lifting its stake in the Czech telecoms group to over 90%.

PPF said it would initiate a squeeze-out procedure of the remaining shareholders in O2 Czech Republic.

It raised its O2 stake to 90.01%, from 83.58%, in a reverse accelerated bookbuilding launched on Wednesday, for a maximum price of 264 crowns per share. It purchased the shares in the process for a total 5.1 billion crowns ($240.1 million).

Shares in O2 Czech Republic, the fourth-largest stock in Prague, fell 2.2% to 263 crowns in early trading on Thursday.

PPF, the investment group founded by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner who died in a helicopter crash in March, has controlled O2 Czech Republic since 2014 and said its decision reflected a sharp decline in the average daily traded volumes in its shares.

($1 = 21.2410 Czech crowns)

